Can you do better than the Suffolk woman who took on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

PUBLISHED: 12:17 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 21 October 2019

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

@MillionaireUK

One woman from Bury St Edmunds walked away with £16,000 - can you answer the questions she faced on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Erica Roberts, an army officer from Bury St Edmunds, was cheered on by her husband David, a police officer, her parents and friend Abigail when she first appeared on last week's episode in the final few minutes, whizzing through questions to get to £1,000.

She won her turn in the hot seat opposite new host Jeremy Clarkson after getting the quickest time of 2.33 seconds in the 'fastest finger first' question, where she had to put the words 'love, war, fair and all' into the correct order of the well-known phrase.

At £2,000. Mrs Roberts was unsure and asked the audience for help on the question: In which film did Brie Larson play the titular character - Captain America, Captain Fantastic, Captain Marvel or Captain Phillips?

She used her second lifeline, asking the host for help, on the £8,000 question on which country uses Khmer as its official language.

Mrs Roberts decided to take home the £16,000 she had won after using her remaining two lifelines - 50:50 and Phone A Friend - in a bid to identify a photographer best known for their hard-hitting images of war zones and working-class life in the UK.

Mrs Roberts said she intends to convert her garage in Bury St Edmunds into a gym with her winnings.

Can you go one step further with our quiz and scoop the £32,000 prize that eluded her?

