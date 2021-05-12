Published: 2:17 PM May 12, 2021

Residents at Mills Meadow care home in Framlingham have created butterflies for a community project - Credit: Care UK

Residents at a care home in Framlingham have created beautiful butterflies as part of an artwork initiative.

Mills Meadow in Fore Street, run by Care UK, took part in the project together with schoolchildren and other members of the community.

The project was organised by St Michael’s Church, to bring the community together and celebrate new life.

Altogether, more than 200 butterfly artworks have been created, for a display to brighten up the entrance to St Michael's Church.

Home manager Rebecca Calver said: “Creative activities have many positive benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia.

"It provides an alternative way to communicate and express emotions, as well as providing an opportunity to connect with the world around them.

“Many residents have been missing attending church in person, and have found purpose and connection in watching the Zoom services and engaging with the local community..

"Everyone has enjoyed seeing the photos of the display, and we look forward to being able to see it for ourselves as soon as we are safely able.”