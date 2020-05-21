E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drugs and weapons seized in three-week crackdown operation

PUBLISHED: 14:18 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 21 May 2020

The operation's principal focus was answering the concerns of people living in the Minden Road and Cavendish Way (pictured) area Picture: GOOGLE

Drugs, cash and weapons have been removed from the streets of a Suffolk town following a three-week police operation.

A total of 13 people were arrested or cautioned for drugs and weapons offences in Sudbury over the course of three weeks leading up to last Thursday, May 14.

Two warrants were executed in the town, while 29 people were stopped and searched in the area of Minden Road and Cavendish Way – the operation’s main focus.

In total, an estimated £3,000 of drugs and cash were seized, along with three offensive weapons.

Connor Mitchell, 24, of Barker Road, Sudbury, was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on June 9.

A 53-year-old woman was held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man, from Harpurs Road, Glemsford, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He was later released under investigation.

The operation, code-named Benin, included 90 hours of patrols in the first week and also resulted in two properties being served with ‘Section 8’ warning notices for allowing premises to be used for the production, supply and use of controlled drugs.

Officers also worked with housing provider Babergh District Council and the fire service to discuss arson attacks and how to prevent further incidents.

Inspector Kevin Horton said the aim was to pursue, disrupt and arrest people engaged in crime and anti-social behaviour, adding: “We are not only focussing on enforcement but working with partner agencies including Babergh District Council, Sudbury Town Council and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Suffolk police departments such as the Scorpion proactive team, the Area Intelligence Unit and our Design Out Crime Officers.

“We will also be working with health, and other services, to signpost those using illegal substances to the correct diversion teams to allow them to get the support they require.”

To report suspicious activity in your community, call Suffolk police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

