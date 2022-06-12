'Heartbeat' Minis among those to thrill car fans at barn bash

Some 70 Minis gathered at Stonham Barns in Stowmarket this weekend for the 'Mini Barn Bash.' Pictured, Simon Benton with 'OBie,' the Mini Cooper he restored with a electric Tesla engine. OBie was declared car of the show. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The grounds of Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, were filled with 70 Minis this weekend, some old, some new, and some with a claim to fame.

Some owners had been camping there since Friday for the 'Mini Barn Bash,' enjoying live music in the evenings, but Sunday saw the grounds open to the public for the ‘Suffolk Mini Show.’

The event was organised by Carl George, chairman of Ipswich and Suffolk Mini Owners Club.

He said: “We’ve had all sorts of different classic Minis here, from 1959 right up to the modern electrics.

“We had a couple of cars from the Heartbeat TV series. We had the Heartbeat police van, which has been featured in around 18 episodes of the series.

“Then we had a classic 1967 Mini that’s been modified to be an electric car.”

This is owned by Felixstowe resident, Simon Benton, who has been featured on television with his car ‘OBie.’

Carl continued: “It won car of the show, and the owner has been giving people little rides around in it, so they can experience what it’s like in a Tesla-powered Mini.”

He said that with perfect weather, a raffle and prizes, the day had been a resounding success.

People displaying their beloved Minis at the Mini Barn Bash at Stonham Barns - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lauren Hillery, Winston and Jarred Lee with their Mini 'Bettie' at the Stonham Barns Mini Barn Bash - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Bailey Cook sitting in 'chilli' at the Mini Barn Bash in Stonham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ross Ambler and Hannah Keeley with their Mini Cooper which they are displaying at the Mini Barn Bash at Stonham Barns - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The comic strip effect door inside a Mini Cooper at the Stonham Barns Mini Bash - Credit: Ella Wilkinson