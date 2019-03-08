Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Mini donks' bring tears of joy and massive smiles to care home residents

PUBLISHED: 11:37 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 09 May 2019

Mini donks Pixie and Pippin brought tears of joy to Hilltop House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mini donks Pixie and Pippin brought tears of joy to Hilltop House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Care home residents in Bury St Edmunds enjoyed a special visit from two cuddly miniature donkeys.

The Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing travel across Suffolk bringing relaxation therapy to care homes and schools Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing travel across Suffolk bringing relaxation therapy to care homes and schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

As well as getting to stroke Pippin and Pixie the donkeys, residents also got to give them a brush and some went as far as giving them a hug.

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing is a social enterprise which brings relaxation therapy to care homes, schools and universities across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Sam Williams, deputy manager at Hilltop House supported living, said that one resident loved the visit from the mini donkeys so much that they were brought to tears.

Sam said: "The donkeys were a great way of bringing the outside world to our little family that live here.

"The visit gave them a chance to get close to animals and get the warmth and affection they would get from a pet."

Sarah McPherson, who runs Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, said: "We had a small group of around nine residents today and we always take a minimum of two donkeys on our visits so they don't feel lonely.

"Hilltop House were really happy with our visit and the residents loved how cuddly the donkeys were."

Sarah started taking the 'mini donks' into care homes in May 2017 after she lost her mum to dementia.

She said: "It was family inspiration really. My mum used to love it when I took the donkeys to visit her so after her funeral, I gave up my job and started taking the donkeys into care homes - because life is too short really."

The residents at Hilltop House loved stroking the donkeys and giving them a cuddle Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe residents at Hilltop House loved stroking the donkeys and giving them a cuddle Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Recently Sarah and the mini donks team volunteers won £49,730 from The National Lottery People's project, which was voted for by members of the public.

The money will go towards everyday running costs, which will mean that volunteers will be able to have their travel expenses paid.

"My volunteers are amazing and I couldn't do a single visit without them," said Sarah.

You may also want to watch:

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing were recently announced as lottery People's Project Winners Picture: RACHEL EDGEMiniature Donkeys for Wellbeing were recently announced as lottery People's Project Winners Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

From John Cooper Clarke to The Puppini Sisters to John Lill: Our guide to Bury Festival 2019

The Puppini Sisters who will be performing at The Bury Festival in May Photo: Bury Festival

Man arrested after trying to steal a digger from ‘remote location’

Suffolk police were alerted. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Don Topley: Conflict of interests between Minor Counties and Premier League cricket must be addressed

Matt Hunn bowling for Suffolk in Minor Counties cricket. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

‘I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football’ – Evans writes to season ticket buyers

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to those who have bought a season ticket for the 2019/20 campaign in League One. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists