Are you ready for this week’s scorching mini-heatwave as temperatures reach 30C?

PUBLISHED: 17:13 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 14 September 2020

Hannah Goddard with her niece Genevieve son son Caleb at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

People and families in Suffolk were making the most of the late summer sunshine in the county’s beauty spots on Monday - with the mercury set to rise again throughout this week in a mini-heatwave.

Addison, Martha and Harper make the most of the warm weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAddison, Martha and Harper make the most of the warm weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to reach as high as 30C on Tuesday and 24C on Wednesday in Suffolk, which will be accompanied by a light, gentle breeze.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, clear and warm in what could be the last blast of the summer heat before the colder autumn and winter months.

Next week is forecast to be milder with slightly lower temperatures, although there is still a minimal risk of rain.

Following a wet August, the weather throughout September in Suffolk has been mostly dry with several days of sunshine.

Rosemary Skrimshire with Pat Claydon enjoying the sunshine ahead of the mini-heatwave Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRosemary Skrimshire with Pat Claydon enjoying the sunshine ahead of the mini-heatwave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Monday’s sunshine saw many people head to parks and beaches throughout the county as the mercury rose to 27C in Cavendish and Santon Downham – and similar crowds can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mini-heatwave, which can be attributed to tropical continental air reaching Great Britain, could result in this month being the warmest September for several years.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said he expected the rest of September to be dry.

He said: “On Tuesday, we will have similar levels of temperature to Monday - maybe a couple degrees more.

“There will be a north-easterly wind and it should stay dry on Thursday and Friday. We will still have warm temperatures.

“Looking ahead to the rest of the month, it should generally be quite dry.”

The soaring temperatures are likely to attract visitors to Suffolk’s many coastal resorts, which have suffered this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and the loss of trade.

A couple enjoy a tandem bike ride Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA couple enjoy a tandem bike ride Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he would welcome people to the coast but urged people to observe the correct social distancing measures.

On Monday, the government’s ‘rule of six’ came into force - restricting the numbers on social gatherings.

Mr Beavan said: “It has been a bit quieter here recently with students going back to school, but it’s still very busy.

“We’re coping - we appreciate any business we can get.

Sunbathers in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSunbathers in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We will enjoy the sun while we still can before the winter arrives.”

