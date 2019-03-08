Miniature town recreated by primary school pupils

Residents and businesses were impressed with the faithful recreations Picture: SIMON BALLARD simon@thebridgemarketing.co.uk

Pupils from a Woodbridge primary school have recreated the town in cardboard whilst learning about its heritage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year one pupils from St Mary's Primary School have undertaken a study of their home town and have recreated some of its most historic and well-known buildings.

Residents were then given the opportunity to visit the miniature town as it went on display in the town's Shire Hall, one of the buildings which was recreated for the exhibition.

Alex Gwynne, year one teacher at St Mary's, said: "It is wonderful that so many people in the town are getting the opportunity to see the standard of the work that these children produce.

"They have worked so hard to reproduce these buildings and are very excited about people being able to see them."

"They have worked collaboratively and used their imagination creatively to reproduce Woodbridge in the School Hall and now in the Shire Hall.

"This gives them skills that they will be able to use throughout their lives. It's not just about book learning it is life learning as well."

Town clerk Kate Lacey said: "We are really pleased to be able to support the School in displaying their work for residents and visitors to the Town to see.

"It was wonderful to see the excitement and pride on the children's faces as they brought their creations to the Shire Hall."

The exhibition was held at the Shire Hall in Woodbridge Picture: SIMON BALLARD The exhibition was held at the Shire Hall in Woodbridge Picture: SIMON BALLARD

You may also want to watch:

All model pictures by Simon Ballard.