Jaywick continues to be most deprived neighbourhood says government report

The Brooklands estate in East Jaywick, near Clacton, Essex, which has been named as the most deprived neighbourhood in England for a third time Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The seaside village of Jaywick has been named as the most deprived neighbourhood in England in a new government report.

It's the third time that the village has been named in the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government indices 2019 report which measures deprivation in 32,844 small areas across the country.

The western edge of Jaywick - that includes the Brooklands Estate and runs up to the eastern edge of Seawick - had previously topped the list in both 2010 and 2015.

Data from income, employment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and living environment are all used to measure levels of deprivation.

MP for Clacton Giles Watling said he was "very disappointed" by the Government report and pledged to engage with and better support the population of Jaywick.

"As always, I could not be any more enthusiastic and optimistic about Jaywick and its future," he said.

"It is an area of truly outstanding natural beauty, and the people there have a lot to offer - not least because of their strong sense of community. I truly want to see the area thrive."

In addition to Jaywick, the top ten most deprived was rounded out exclusively by areas of Blackpool and Liverpool.

Conversely, the least deprived area of England was deemed to be in the Chiltern Hills near Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

A Government spokesman said: "The Government is committed to levelling across the country and with unemployment levels continuing to fall and wages rising at their fastest in over a decade, we're committed to supporting families with their cost of living.

"We're providing more support to the most deprived authorities, which now have a spending power 16% higher per home than the least deprived."

Jaywick received international coverage last year after it was used in a US election campaign advert.

A bleak picture of the area, showing unpaved roads and dilapidated homes, was used by US politician to warn voters about the consequences of not voting for Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections in America.