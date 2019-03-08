Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Minsmere cottage is perfect for birdwatchers with very deep pockets!

PUBLISHED: 15:11 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 May 2019

Scotts Hall Cottage on the Minsmere nature reserve. Picture: SAVILLS

Scotts Hall Cottage on the Minsmere nature reserve. Picture: SAVILLS

Archant

If you're a keen birdwatcher who wants to spend as much time as possible watching the wildlife in Britain's best-known nature reserve, then the perfect house has just come on to the market.

Inside Scotts Hall Cottage - it has been totally modernised by the RSPB. Picture: SAVILLSInside Scotts Hall Cottage - it has been totally modernised by the RSPB. Picture: SAVILLS

But be warned - you'll need deep pockets . . . and you'll probably have to content yourself with natural tweeting because the mobile phone signal is pretty non-existent here!

Scotts Hall Cottage on the Minsmere estate has just been put on the market by the RSPB for offers in excess of £500,000.

Anyone who has ever walked around the nature reserve will know the cottage - it is on the junction of the lanes from Eastbridge and Westleton. It was originally two cottages for workers on the Scotts Hall estate, but now it has been converted into one four-bedroomed home.

It was updated and turned into a modern cottage by the RSPB which has operated it as a holiday cottage over recent years - but now they have decided to sell it as a home or for someone else to operate as a holiday let.

The heathland field behind Scotts Hall Cottage is a magnet for Minsmere's deer herd. Picture: SAVILLSThe heathland field behind Scotts Hall Cottage is a magnet for Minsmere's deer herd. Picture: SAVILLS

Peter Ogilvie from Savills is handling the sale. He said: "The RSPB wants to concentrate on its core work at the reserve so it has put this cottage on the market - but it really is a wonderful property.

You may also want to watch:

"They've included a bit of land with it, and there are some useful outbuildings so it really is an attractive property in a unique location."

The heathland field behind the cottage is often visited by the deer that live on the reserve - and the drainage ditches beside the road in front of it are among the best places on the reserve to see otters.

The Island Mere Hide, the best place to see bitterns on the reserve, is only a short walk away - and you should be able to hear them booming from the garden at this time of the year!

The cottage is connected to electricity and has its own water supply and private drainage. It relies on LPG gas - and it does have a broadband and wi-fi connection.

However the Minsmere area is known to have a poor mobile phone signal - you cannot get most networks unless you climb to the top of a nearby hillock!

Mr Ogilvie said: "I'm sure some people will see that as a great advantage! The cottage's location in the heart of the nature reserve makes it really very attractive."

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment with Savills' Ipswich office.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Emergency services remain at scene of double fatal bungalow fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘We have to improve drastically before we see that again’ - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Luke Chambers is shelving his celebratory fist-pumps until a time Ipswich's form deserves them. Picture Pagepix

Inquiry into controversial Hatchfield Farm 400 homes plan near Newmarket begins

The masterplan for the Hatchfield development area at Newmarket Picture: SOPHIE SMITH LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists