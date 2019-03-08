Minsmere cottage is perfect for birdwatchers with very deep pockets!

Scotts Hall Cottage on the Minsmere nature reserve. Picture: SAVILLS Archant

If you're a keen birdwatcher who wants to spend as much time as possible watching the wildlife in Britain's best-known nature reserve, then the perfect house has just come on to the market.

Inside Scotts Hall Cottage - it has been totally modernised by the RSPB. Picture: SAVILLS Inside Scotts Hall Cottage - it has been totally modernised by the RSPB. Picture: SAVILLS

But be warned - you'll need deep pockets . . . and you'll probably have to content yourself with natural tweeting because the mobile phone signal is pretty non-existent here!

Scotts Hall Cottage on the Minsmere estate has just been put on the market by the RSPB for offers in excess of £500,000.

Anyone who has ever walked around the nature reserve will know the cottage - it is on the junction of the lanes from Eastbridge and Westleton. It was originally two cottages for workers on the Scotts Hall estate, but now it has been converted into one four-bedroomed home.

It was updated and turned into a modern cottage by the RSPB which has operated it as a holiday cottage over recent years - but now they have decided to sell it as a home or for someone else to operate as a holiday let.

The heathland field behind Scotts Hall Cottage is a magnet for Minsmere's deer herd. Picture: SAVILLS The heathland field behind Scotts Hall Cottage is a magnet for Minsmere's deer herd. Picture: SAVILLS

Peter Ogilvie from Savills is handling the sale. He said: "The RSPB wants to concentrate on its core work at the reserve so it has put this cottage on the market - but it really is a wonderful property.

"They've included a bit of land with it, and there are some useful outbuildings so it really is an attractive property in a unique location."

The heathland field behind the cottage is often visited by the deer that live on the reserve - and the drainage ditches beside the road in front of it are among the best places on the reserve to see otters.

The Island Mere Hide, the best place to see bitterns on the reserve, is only a short walk away - and you should be able to hear them booming from the garden at this time of the year!

The cottage is connected to electricity and has its own water supply and private drainage. It relies on LPG gas - and it does have a broadband and wi-fi connection.

However the Minsmere area is known to have a poor mobile phone signal - you cannot get most networks unless you climb to the top of a nearby hillock!

Mr Ogilvie said: "I'm sure some people will see that as a great advantage! The cottage's location in the heart of the nature reserve makes it really very attractive."

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment with Savills' Ipswich office.