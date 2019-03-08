Wildlife painting exhibition to raise money for RSPB Minsmere
PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 May 2019
An exhibition of work by a renowned wildlife artist is to come to Suffolk at the end of the month.
The award-winning Paul Dyson will be exhibiting 14 new watercolour pieces at the Discovery Centre at RSPB Minsmere.
The paintings include birds which are found on the reserve including bitterns and avocets.
Mr Dyson, will be in daily residence at the exhibition to talk to visitors.
He said: "Minsmere is always a highlight of the year and a pleasure to be associated with, so I am looking forward to exhibiting my latest work at the Discovery Centre."
A percentage from all the sales made at the exhibition will be donated to RSPB Minsmere to help with conservation projects at the nature reserve.
Mr Dyson's work will be on show from Friday, May 24 until Monday, May 27 from 9am until 5pm.
Entrance to the exhibition itself is free.