Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wildlife painting exhibition to raise money for RSPB Minsmere

PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 May 2019

Great Crested Grebes are among the birds featuring in the paintings Picture: PAUL DYSON

Great Crested Grebes are among the birds featuring in the paintings Picture: PAUL DYSON

Archant

An exhibition of work by a renowned wildlife artist is to come to Suffolk at the end of the month.

Some of the money from the picture sales will be going towards conservation projects at RSPB Minsmere Picture: PAUL DYSONSome of the money from the picture sales will be going towards conservation projects at RSPB Minsmere Picture: PAUL DYSON

The award-winning Paul Dyson will be exhibiting 14 new watercolour pieces at the Discovery Centre at RSPB Minsmere.

The paintings include birds which are found on the reserve including bitterns and avocets.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dyson, will be in daily residence at the exhibition to talk to visitors.

Paul Dyson will be exhibiting his latest work of 14 new watercolour paintings at the event Picture: PAUL DYSONPaul Dyson will be exhibiting his latest work of 14 new watercolour paintings at the event Picture: PAUL DYSON

He said: "Minsmere is always a highlight of the year and a pleasure to be associated with, so I am looking forward to exhibiting my latest work at the Discovery Centre."

A percentage from all the sales made at the exhibition will be donated to RSPB Minsmere to help with conservation projects at the nature reserve.

Mr Dyson's work will be on show from Friday, May 24 until Monday, May 27 from 9am until 5pm.

Entrance to the exhibition itself is free.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thug jailed for attacking vulnerable man and racially abusing police

Sam Mills was jailed for assaulting another man and racially abusing a police officer in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

It could become a Hilton, claims owner of stately home Shrubland Hall

The Grade I listed gardens at Shrubland Hall, pictured as it went up for sale in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Revealed – Average annual pay in your area of Suffolk

Average annual pay in the Babergh district had fallen by more than £1,000. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

A-Z of Ipswich Town: B is for Kevin Beattie

Kevin Beattie helped the Blues win the FA Cup in 1978

Check out this new bakery and tap room in Redgrave

Mick the Baker in Diss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists