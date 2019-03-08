Wildlife painting exhibition to raise money for RSPB Minsmere

Great Crested Grebes are among the birds featuring in the paintings

An exhibition of work by a renowned wildlife artist is to come to Suffolk at the end of the month.

Some of the money from the picture sales will be going towards conservation projects at RSPB Minsmere

The award-winning Paul Dyson will be exhibiting 14 new watercolour pieces at the Discovery Centre at RSPB Minsmere.

The paintings include birds which are found on the reserve including bitterns and avocets.

Mr Dyson, will be in daily residence at the exhibition to talk to visitors.

Paul Dyson will be exhibiting his latest work of 14 new watercolour paintings at the event

He said: "Minsmere is always a highlight of the year and a pleasure to be associated with, so I am looking forward to exhibiting my latest work at the Discovery Centre."

A percentage from all the sales made at the exhibition will be donated to RSPB Minsmere to help with conservation projects at the nature reserve.

Mr Dyson's work will be on show from Friday, May 24 until Monday, May 27 from 9am until 5pm.

Entrance to the exhibition itself is free.