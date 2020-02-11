E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Person stuck in the mud in woodland

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 11 February 2020

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to rescue a resident stuck in mud in a woodland area of Haverhill. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters have been called to rescue a person in Haverhill who became stuck in mud.

Four fire engines are on the scene in Minster Road on a patch of woodland where a piece of fence blew over.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at 11.56am and crews remain at the scene.

It is reported that a resident went out to fix the broken fence and ended up becoming stuck in the mud.

Six crews were originally called to the scene - one from Clare, two from Haverhill and three from Bury St Edmunds.

