PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 11 February 2020
Firefighters have been called to rescue a person in Haverhill who became stuck in mud.
Four fire engines are on the scene in Minster Road on a patch of woodland where a piece of fence blew over.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at 11.56am and crews remain at the scene.
It is reported that a resident went out to fix the broken fence and ended up becoming stuck in the mud.
Six crews were originally called to the scene - one from Clare, two from Haverhill and three from Bury St Edmunds.