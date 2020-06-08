E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man remains under investigation after body discovery

PUBLISHED: 16:13 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 08 June 2020

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Capel St Mary has been released under investigation.

Police were called to an address near Mill Hill at 12.50pm on February 17 following concerns for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman.

Ambulance crews were first on the scene, where they discovered the body of Miriam Rhodes, also known as Isobel, understood to have been a retired Woodbridge antiques dealer.

Her death was not initially believed to be suspicious, but detectives suspected there may have been third party involvement following further enquiries.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on March 10 and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned and released on bail until April 9.

The bail period was the extended until Monday, when police said the man had been released from police bail but remains under investigation.

