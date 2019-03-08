Sunshine and Showers

PCSO pair issue 237 parking tickets in Mid Suffolk amid successful first six months

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 July 2019

Mid Suffolk District Council funded two PCSOs for two years. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two PSCOs funded by a Suffolk council have been hailed for their efforts after issuing dozens of speeding warnings, well over 200 parking tickets and more than 30 drug supply referrals.

In December Mid Suffolk District Council pledged £149,200 to fund two PCSOs for two years, to operate across the whole of the district.

It came in response to concerns from locals and a drop in the number of PCSOs across the county as a result of belt-tightening police budgets.

During last week's full council meeting, Inspector Shawn Wakeling revealed the pair - PCSOs Lizzie Porteous and Bill Butcher - had issued 237 parking tickets, 25 parking advisory notices, 60 warning letters for speeding and 44 intelligence reports - 30 of which were in relation to county lines drug operations.

The pair have also carried out hours of patrols, school visits and response at community events.

Conservative councillor Barry Humphreys said: "It's a real success story. In Stowmarket they are making a massive difference - they are visible, they are effective and above all they are really popular."

The pair spend a week in rural areas and then a week in Stowmarket, which Insp Wakeling said "maximises coverage in areas that have got a greater call for it like the urban areas, but it does mean those other outlying rural areas get services as well".

He added: "It's been great to have them working. I am really pleased with both of them - they take on a great deal of work.

"Speeding is obviously a big issue as well in terms of concerns for people, and we have sent out in excess of 60 warning letters to people, which I think are quite impactful.

"Intelligence reports is one that is really important to us - especially in our bigger areas like Stowmarket where we can have a bigger impact on county lines and drug dealing."

The funding runs until the end of January 2021, but Conservative cabinet member for communities and housing Julie Flatman confirmed data would be assessed before the two years was up to decide whether to continue the scheme.

Green councillor Keith Welham said a balance needed to be struck between Stowmarket and rural areas, and added: "It seems a lot of the time seems to be taken up in Stowmarket, which is good.

"But we who are in the rural areas have got to be a bit careful because to most residents out in the sticks they don't really care if there are parking problems in Stowmarket - they rarely go there."

