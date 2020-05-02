E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rainbow Scheme to help bring fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need

PUBLISHED: 21:20 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:31 02 May 2020

Fresh fruit and vegetables are an important part of the new scheme Picture: THE RAINBOW SCHEME

Fresh fruit and vegetables are an important part of the new scheme Picture: THE RAINBOW SCHEME

A new project is to focus on bringing fresh and nutritious food to those most in need.

Some of the prepared meals that will be delivered Picture: THE RAINBOW SCHEMESome of the prepared meals that will be delivered Picture: THE RAINBOW SCHEME

The scheme is run by Mischa Pearson, who recently brought back her charity The Teapot Project to help redistribute restaurant food during the pandemic.

Those taking part in the scheme will receive three boxes delivered straight to their door which contain a variety of food groups.

A larger box will contain fruit and vegetables while the other boxes will contain staple ingredients such as rice, pasta and cooking sauces, along with a smaller box of prepared meals, cooked by Simon Collins at The Suffolk Food Hall.

Miss Pearson said: “In traditional food bank models, the food parcels delivered are often one large, heavy and cumbersome tray of food, predominantly filled with highly processed, and high in sugar items of long life food.

“While these items are useful in any cupboard, we think it’s vital to the well-being of our community, and also the planet, to also offer fresh fruit and vegetables.

“We work with Fareshare to make that happen, by accessing surplus stock otherwise wasted, perhaps with a shorter shelf life but in date and perfectly safe to eat and/or freeze.”

At the moment the project is running as a pilot scheme but once complete people will be able to order the boxes online on a pay as you feel basis.

“Those who can’t afford to pay won’t need to, and those who can, will offset those who can’t - just like we did in our pop up Pay As You Feel cafe in 2015, that went on to win multiple awards,” said Miss Pearson.

“This way, we remove the financial barrier, while allowing people’s dignity to remain intact: because anyone can order our three box meal plan, and everyone receives the same boxes and service, regardless of how much was paid.

“You can even pay it forward, so someone else who is in need, will receive food on your behalf.”

Organisations will also be able to order from the site for others; the Ipswich Bus Shelter Project have already teamed up with the scheme to help those that may be homeless.

Miss Pearson and her team hope to launch the scheme fully online in the next few weeks but for now they continue to help the most vulnerable through official referrals.

