Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 06:32 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 27 March 2020

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man has gone missing from his home in Beccles and his family members are very concerned for his safety.

Michael Brown was last seen at 8pm yesterday, Thursday March 25, leaving his family home.

Both his family members and the police are very concerned for him and are asking for anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Mr Brown left the house last night on his orange Honda CBR600 motorcycle and was wearing a red and black motorcycle jacket,

The 41-year-old was also wearing a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms with a red stripe down the sides.

He is described as white, six feet tall and well built with short spikey ginger hair.

Mr Brown has an artificial left arm.

Anyone who believes they have seen Michael, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Halesworth police station on 101.

Drive 24