Camden Market comes to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 09 November 2018

Owner of the store Lawra Stubbs. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Owner of the store Lawra Stubbs. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A market-mad shopper who was left disappointed by the lack of unique hippie clothing in Ipswich has launched a new shop in the town.

The new shop is situated on Orwell Place in Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe new shop is situated on Orwell Place in Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Lawra Stubbs opened Miss Quirky Kicks on November 1, offering a range of unique edgy clothing, crystals and gifts.

When visiting London as a young girl, festival-goer Lawra became obsessed with everything Camden Market had to offer – the vibrant colours, hand-made pieces and wide range of unique gifts on offer amazed her.

But there were few places locally for her to shop, she explained: “I worked at Ipswich Market for a while but noticed that there were little places locally to purchase edgier things.

“Everywhere that I used to buy crystals and other bits in Ipswich has recently shut down – so I saw a gap in the market to launch my own store and further my passion.”

The shop stocks a range of items including these bargain rings. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe shop stocks a range of items including these bargain rings. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most of the items Lawra, who grew up in Ipswich, sells have been imported from India. Among these are crystals, incense sticks, jewellery and dream catchers.

A lot of the jewellery, apart from the rings, is handmade by Lawra, who has a creative flair and loves festival-themed gifts.

She said that all the items she sells are things that she would buy herself.

The shop is also going to include a tattoo studio at the rear, as Lawra’s partner Kyle Tye, 30, is a tattooist in the town.

A number of unusual items can be found in the store. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTA number of unusual items can be found in the store. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

He currently works at TC Tattoos but is going to start offering tattoo designs in Lawra’s store in Orwell Place, at the junction with Upper Orwell Street – once sufficient permission is approved.

Lawra admits that being in her 20s “it has been a bit of a struggle” getting the shop underway and it’s a lot different from working on markets like she is used to but “seeing it come together has been amazing”.

You can check out Miss Quirky Kicks on Facebook here.

One of the shops most popular items are it's colourful crystals. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTOne of the shops most popular items are it's colourful crystals. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The shop features 'hippie' gifts and boho items. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe shop features 'hippie' gifts and boho items. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

