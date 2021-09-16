News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public warned not to approach missing man with Suffolk links

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:55 AM September 16, 2021   
A missing man from Derby is believed to have links with Suffolk

A missing man from Derby is believed to have links with Suffolk - Credit: Derbyshire police

Police have warned the public not to approach a missing man from Derbyshire who has links to Suffolk. 

Christopher Sheldon was last seen at 7am on Friday, September 10, in Hall Street, Alvaston, Derbyshire. 

The 48-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Mr Sheldon is believed to have connections with Suffolk among other areas of the county. 

Anyone with any information about Mr Sheldon's whereabouts, is asked not to approach him, and instead contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 563 of September 14.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

