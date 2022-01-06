Missing teen, 14, last seen on dog walk

Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen yesterday in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing after she failed to come home from a dog walk in Haverhill.

Mihela Gurgu has not been seen since yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 5, when she left home to take the dog for a walk.

Suffolk police said the teenager may have arranged to travel out of the county and has launched a missing person's appeal.

Mihela has been described as white, 5ft 5in tall and with shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black McKenzie hooded top, blue jeans and Nike trainers and has with her a light brown Shih Tzu dog called Teddy.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed Mihela may have arranged to travel out of the county and she has links to Coventry and Cambridge.

"Police and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen her to make contact."

Anyone with information regarding Mihela’s whereabouts is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Haverhill on 101.