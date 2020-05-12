Missing 16-year-old found ‘safe and well’
PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 12 May 2020
A teenage boy from Felixstowe has been found a week after going missing.
Jamie Stevens, 16, who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 5, was found safe and well today.
Suffolk police would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.
Officers had expressed concerns for the welfare of Jamie, who was known to have links to the Bury St Edmunds area.
