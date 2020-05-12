E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing 16-year-old found ‘safe and well’

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 12 May 2020

Jamie Stevens, 16, was found by the police, a week after going missing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jamie Stevens, 16, was found by the police, a week after going missing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenage boy from Felixstowe has been found a week after going missing.

Jamie Stevens, 16, who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 5, was found safe and well today.

Suffolk police would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.

Officers had expressed concerns for the welfare of Jamie, who was known to have links to the Bury St Edmunds area.

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

