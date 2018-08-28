Missing Braintree man, Joe Challis, is found

Essex Police announced that a missing man from Braintree has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man in his 20s who was previously reported missing from Braintree has been found.

Essex Police have issued a thank you via social to everyone who showed support for their missing persons appeal.

They also stated that 22-year-old Joe Challis had been found.

Mr Challis was originally reported missing at 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 6.

That was the day he left his home address in his car, a black Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate LK03 KYF.

It is believed he may have later been in the Colchester area.

At the time police expressed concern for his welfare.

He has now been found.