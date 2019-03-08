Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen Ayonda Gasela?

PUBLISHED: 23:03 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:03 03 June 2019

Ayonda Gasela, 16, went missing from her home in Red Lodge on June 2 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ayonda Gasela, 16, went missing from her home in Red Lodge on June 2 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A missing teenager from Suffolk has prompted an appeal for any information from police.

Ayonda Gasela, a 16-year-old girl from Red Lodge in Suffolk, is missing from her home.

You may also want to watch:

The last time she was seen was on June 2 and her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Ayonda is described as black with shoulder length black hair.

She was wearing a red bomber jacket, black jeans, black trainers and a black headband.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 23 03/06.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen Ayonda Gasela?

Ayonda Gasela, 16, went missing from her home in Red Lodge on June 2 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches’ last heat loss to Belle Vue...

Witches No.1 Richard Lawson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘The boys have given me everything’... Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins

Cameron Heeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART

Cyril celebrates 100th birthday

Cyril Hillman with his family at his 100th birthday party Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists