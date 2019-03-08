Have you seen Ayonda Gasela?

Ayonda Gasela, 16, went missing from her home in Red Lodge on June 2 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A missing teenager from Suffolk has prompted an appeal for any information from police.

Ayonda Gasela, a 16-year-old girl from Red Lodge in Suffolk, is missing from her home.

The last time she was seen was on June 2 and her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Ayonda is described as black with shoulder length black hair.

She was wearing a red bomber jacket, black jeans, black trainers and a black headband.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 23 03/06.