Have you seen Ayonda Gasela?
PUBLISHED: 23:03 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:03 03 June 2019
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A missing teenager from Suffolk has prompted an appeal for any information from police.
Ayonda Gasela, a 16-year-old girl from Red Lodge in Suffolk, is missing from her home.
The last time she was seen was on June 2 and her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.
Ayonda is described as black with shoulder length black hair.
She was wearing a red bomber jacket, black jeans, black trainers and a black headband.
Police are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 23 03/06.
