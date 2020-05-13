‘We need your help’ – Have you seen missing 17-year-old Arminas Nauseda?

Arminas Nauseda has been missing since Monday May 4 and police are keen to find him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have asked the public for assistance in their efforts to find a missing teenage boy from Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arminas Nauseda was last seen on Monday, May 4 in Colchester town and police believe he may still be in the area.

Essex Police said: “We are keen to find him and make sure he’s OK.

“Officers have been working across different lines of enquiry since Arminas went missing and now we need your help.”

The 17-year-old stands at just over 6ft tall and has curly brown hair.

He usually wears a black Adidas tracksuit.

Anyone with information about Arminas’ whereabouts is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.