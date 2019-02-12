Family desperate for news on whereabouts of missing Suffolk man

The wife of a missing Suffolk man has made an emotional appeal for his safe return home amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Lawrence Shipp’s wife made a direct plea for help in finding the 46-year-old, who left his village home near Woodbridge on Monday morning, but has yet to return.

She told her husband his family was there for him; that his daughters loved him, and that everyone at home was desperate for news on his whereabouts.

On Wednesday, police released details of the car Mr Shipp is thought to have driven towards the Plymouth area following his departure from home earlier in the week.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were concerned for Mr Shipp’s welfare and appealed for people to get in touch with any information that may lead to him being found.

Suffolk Constabulary later made the same public appeal and asked anyone with information from Mr Shipp’s home county to call the duty sergeant.

His wife, Lucy, said: “Lawrence is an incredible father and wonderful husband, and we all love and miss him very much.

“We are very worried about him and urge anyone who has seen him to contact police so we know that he is safe and well.

“If Lawrence is listening, we want to tell him that we are here for him, that his daughters love him and that his friends and family are all desperate for news.”

Mr Shipp was last seen at his home address in Bredfield at about 8.30am on Monday, February 25.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10in, with short, dark brown, wavy hair.

When last seen, Mr Shipp was wearing a purple jumper, a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

He left home in a silver Ford Focus estate, with the registration number AV14 PFN.

The vehicle is believed to have been driven to the area of Plymouth, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Lawrence, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk or Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.”

The Devon and Cornwall Police log reference is 479 26/02/2019.

If calling Suffolk Constabulary with information on 101, ask to speak to the duty sergeant at Ipswich.