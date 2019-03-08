Helicopters and drones fly over Sizewell in hunt for missing man

Police helicopters are searching for Brian Nunn, 82, who is missing from Leiston Picture: DAVID LAMMING / NEWZULU.COM (c) copyright newzulu.com

Coastguard teams, police helicopters and a fire service drone have joined the search for Brian Nunn from Leiston, who has been missing since Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A road was closed in Leiston yesterday in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A road was closed in Leiston yesterday in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Search and rescue volunteers, including specialist dogs, have also been looking for the 82-year-old this weekend.

Mr Nunn was last seen at 10am on Friday, leaving his home in Leiston on foot.

Fire crews were called to Sizewell Gap at 10.46am today by police officers searching for Mr Nunn, who requested to use their drone.

This is being flown over beaches and open fields, alongside the police helicopter, as searches continue.

Drones have also joined the search Picture: ESSEX POLICE Drones have also joined the search Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police put out an urgent appeal on Saturday and expressed their growing concern for his safety.

MORE: Road closed in search for missing man

Abbey Road in the town was shut for a short while yesterday in connection with the search, and was re-opened at around 4pm.

Detectives say Mr Nunn has medical conditions which require medication.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build but does stoop over, has grey hair with dark flecks, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy T-shirt, and a dark brown gilet.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Nunn, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.