Have you seen 14-year-old Brook Lucas from Mildenhall?

Police are appealing for help to find Brook Lucas from Mildenhall

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find Brook Lucas who has gone missing from his home in Mildenhall.

Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday November 23. Officers understand that he left the house and has not returned.

Brook is described as a male, white, 5ft 3ins and of a slim build. He has short dark brown bushy hair and is thought to have been wearing a black parka coat and black trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of Brook and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 420 of the 23rd November 2018.”