Have you seen missing man Jordan Hibbs?
Published: 9:49 PM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Colchester man Jordan Hibbs.
Mr Hibbs, 30, was last seen in the Greenstead area of the town around 9.30am Tuesday, June 15.
He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of a medium build and with dark brown hair. He also has a beard and tattoos on both hands and arms.
He is believed to have been wearing denim shorts, a grey top and blue shoes at the time of his disappearance.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: Both his family and our officers would like to make contact with him to make sure he is ok.
"Anyone who has seen Jordan or knows where he is should contact us on 101."
