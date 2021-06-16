News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Have you seen missing man Jordan Hibbs?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:49 PM June 16, 2021   
Essex Police are trying to trace missing Colchester man Jordan Hibbs

Essex Police are trying to trace missing Colchester man Jordan Hibbs - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Colchester man Jordan Hibbs.

Mr Hibbs, 30, was last seen in the Greenstead area of the town around 9.30am Tuesday, June 15.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of a medium build and with dark brown hair. He also has a beard and tattoos on both hands and arms.

He is believed to have been wearing denim shorts, a grey top and blue shoes at the time of his disappearance.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: Both his family and our officers would like to make contact with him to make sure he is ok.

"Anyone who has seen Jordan or knows where he is should contact us on 101."


Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  3. 3 'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27
  1. 4 Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores
  2. 5 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
  3. 6 Pub near Stowmarket closes temporarily due to Covid-19 case
  4. 7 Former Town assistant Taylor back in football
  5. 8 265 new homes set to be built off A14 at Stowmarket
  6. 9 Mum of 'beautiful' Lily calls for young people to have their hearts tested
  7. 10 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town youngster in Norwich City's sights

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge

Housing

Quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views on market for £500k

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Close up of Â£20 notes Pound sterling on a simple background, no people.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley appeals to the assistant referee during the Sky Bet League One m

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon