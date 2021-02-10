News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Like losing a shadow' – owner's month-long search for missing dog

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 10:17 AM February 10, 2021   
Heléna Hudson and missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Heléna Hudson with Parsley - Credit: Heléna Hudson

A dog owner has made a desperate plea for help in tracking down beloved companion, Parsley, after she went missing almost a month ago.

The three-and-a-half year old Labrador/flat-coated retriever ran off on January 12 after being shocked by an electric horse fence in Dallinghoo, near Wickham Market.

Parsley was wearing a purple collar with black acrylic tag. She is also chipped and flagged as missing.

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley - Credit: Heléna Hudson

Owner Heléna Hudson said: "She is a very clever dog, really willing to please and friendly with other dogs.

"She is wary of strangers, which is why we assumed she was hiding, but with no sightings we think she could have been picked up. 

"She is quite vocal, and barks at unfamiliar people and dogs, but is super affectionate to her people."

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Heléna Hudson and Parsley - Credit: Heléna Hudson

Parsley was spotted a couple of hours after going missing, between Ufford and Pettistree, but has not been seen since.

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Heléna Hudson and Parsley at the Canine Dip and Dive Club - Credit: Heléna Hudson

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
  2. 2 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
  3. 3 Matchday Recap : Clarke-Harris and Ward condemn Town to defeat
  1. 4 Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households
  2. 5 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United
  4. 7 Tractor journey gets Suffolk surgery staff to work despite snow
  5. 8 'I think a draw would have been fair' - Taylor on 2-1 defeat at Peterborough
  6. 9 Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31
  7. 10 A12 near Stratford St Mary closed after lorry overturned and four vehicles collided

"We have spent countless hours searching on foot; we have revisited the last area she was seen daily, and had been putting food out with a wildlife camera, but no luck," said Heléna.

"We have searched over a five mile radius personally, and postered further afield." 

A reward poster on Facebook has been seen by 35,000 users.

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Parsley with Heléna Hudson's niece, Esme - Credit: Heléna Hudson

Heléna, who shares ownership of Parsley with her mother, said: "Losing her has been like losing a shadow. She likes being involved in everything, she makes everyone laugh, and wants to lick you all the time. 

"She loves a frisbee, and in true retriever style will carry it for miles. 

"She is a confidence giver for Choufleur, who is a rescue dog with many anxieties. Choufleur has been out every day searching for her sister. 

Missing Dallinghoo dog Parsley

Parsley is a confidence giver for Choufleur, a rescue dog with many anxieties - Credit: Heléna Hudson

"Parsley loves kids, she is so gentle and patient with them, bringing them her frisbee and dropping it at their feet. 

"She loves to search and play 'find it' and she loves to swim. 

"It has been so quiet without her, without her snoring, and 'mooing'. A house is not a home without a dog."

Anyone who thinks they may have spotted Parsley can find contact details at facebook.com/parsleymissingwickhammarket.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Spa Gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today 

Live

More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk co

Suffolk Weather | Updated

More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Bin crews struggled to complete their rounds in the snow. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Snow on Ipswich Waterfront today - the thaw is expected to be slow

Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus