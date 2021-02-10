'Like losing a shadow' – owner's month-long search for missing dog
- Credit: Heléna Hudson
A dog owner has made a desperate plea for help in tracking down beloved companion, Parsley, after she went missing almost a month ago.
The three-and-a-half year old Labrador/flat-coated retriever ran off on January 12 after being shocked by an electric horse fence in Dallinghoo, near Wickham Market.
Parsley was wearing a purple collar with black acrylic tag. She is also chipped and flagged as missing.
Owner Heléna Hudson said: "She is a very clever dog, really willing to please and friendly with other dogs.
"She is wary of strangers, which is why we assumed she was hiding, but with no sightings we think she could have been picked up.
"She is quite vocal, and barks at unfamiliar people and dogs, but is super affectionate to her people."
Parsley was spotted a couple of hours after going missing, between Ufford and Pettistree, but has not been seen since.
"We have spent countless hours searching on foot; we have revisited the last area she was seen daily, and had been putting food out with a wildlife camera, but no luck," said Heléna.
"We have searched over a five mile radius personally, and postered further afield."
A reward poster on Facebook has been seen by 35,000 users.
Heléna, who shares ownership of Parsley with her mother, said: "Losing her has been like losing a shadow. She likes being involved in everything, she makes everyone laugh, and wants to lick you all the time.
"She loves a frisbee, and in true retriever style will carry it for miles.
"She is a confidence giver for Choufleur, who is a rescue dog with many anxieties. Choufleur has been out every day searching for her sister.
"Parsley loves kids, she is so gentle and patient with them, bringing them her frisbee and dropping it at their feet.
"She loves to search and play 'find it' and she loves to swim.
"It has been so quiet without her, without her snoring, and 'mooing'. A house is not a home without a dog."
Anyone who thinks they may have spotted Parsley can find contact details at facebook.com/parsleymissingwickhammarket.