News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police and family concerned for welfare of missing girl

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:59 PM September 1, 2022
Cydney Waldock has gone missing from her home in Elmswell

Cydney Waldock has gone missing from her home in Elmswell - Credit: Suffolk police

Police and family members are "concerned" for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Cydney Waldock was reported missing last night, Wednesday, August 31. after failing to return to her home in Elmswell.

According to Suffolk police, she has links to Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

Cydney is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with very long black hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Cydney, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Stowmarket Police Station on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon