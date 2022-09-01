Police and family concerned for welfare of missing girl

Cydney Waldock has gone missing from her home in Elmswell - Credit: Suffolk police

Police and family members are "concerned" for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Cydney Waldock was reported missing last night, Wednesday, August 31. after failing to return to her home in Elmswell.

According to Suffolk police, she has links to Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

Cydney is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with very long black hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Cydney, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Stowmarket Police Station on 101.