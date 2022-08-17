Police concerned for 16-year-old girl last seen a month ago

Police are searching to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Haverhill.

Eniola Majekodunmi was last seen on July 12 and was reported missing to police on Monday.

She is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build with dark hair.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ms Majekodunmi is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.