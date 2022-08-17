News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for 16-year-old girl last seen a month ago

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:18 AM August 17, 2022
A picture of Eniola Majekodunmi.

A picture of Eniola Majekodunmi. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Haverhill.

Eniola Majekodunmi was last seen on July 12 and was reported missing to police on Monday.

She is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build with dark hair. 

Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ms Majekodunmi is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

