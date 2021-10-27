News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing teenager police 'extremely concerned about' found

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:03 PM October 27, 2021   
A teenager who went missing from the Haverhill area at the weekend has been found, police have confirmed. 

Jacob Hills, 17, was last seen at approximately 5.20pm on Saturday, October 23 near the Red Lion pub in Great Wratting. 

Suffolk police confirmed today that he was found yesterday, Tuesday, October 26. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers would like to thank the members of the public for their help with the appeal. 

