Missing teenager police 'extremely concerned about' found

Published: 12:03 PM October 27, 2021

A missing 17-year-old has been found by police - Credit: Archant

A teenager who went missing from the Haverhill area at the weekend has been found, police have confirmed.

Jacob Hills, 17, was last seen at approximately 5.20pm on Saturday, October 23 near the Red Lion pub in Great Wratting.

Suffolk police confirmed today that he was found yesterday, Tuesday, October 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers would like to thank the members of the public for their help with the appeal.