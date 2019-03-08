‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

A horse that went missing during a competitive long distance ride in Suffolk has been found following an extensive search.

Basil de Mulo, a grey gelding, parted company with his rider Karen Grieg after she fell during the Endurance GB King’s Forest Spring Ride yesterday.

It happened just under an hour after leaving the venue at Wordwell, north west of Bury St Edmunds.

Police and RAF officers were involved in the hunt, which covered hundreds of miles of forest tracks and heathland.

A spokesman for Endurance GB confirmed on its Facebook page this evening that Basil has been found - on the Elveden Estate between Elveden and Barton Mills.

Hundreds of people had commented on the original post, including one who had spotted a photo shared by a member of the public with the line ‘so we found a horse’ - it turned out this was Basil.

A spokesman for Endurance GB said “the generosity and kindness out there has been overwhelming”.

“He is on his way back to the ride stables and he is safe and well. Thank you to everyone who has searched for him, and thank you to Ana Kissed who found him. You are all stars. Social media at its best.”

Ms Grieg, who was uninjured in the fall, is a member of Endurance GB’s Cotswold Group and had been taking part in the 32km class yesterday.

The search continued until nightfall yesterday and resumed today at first light.

The horse, who was wearing a distinctive bright orange bridle and black saddle, had been spotted this morning by members of the public at a location on the west side of the forest near Icklingham.