Published: 9:49 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 10:26 PM February 10, 2021

Police have thanked the public for their assistance. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 21-year-old man who was reported missing from Thelnetham, near Diss, has been found safe and well.

Suffolk police said officers were unable to locate Hugo Grayling after he was last seen at 8am this morning at his home address in Thelnetham, a village just six miles west of Diss.

Officers were concerned for his welfare and asked the public for help.

However, he has since been found safe and well.

Police have thanked members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.



