Updated

Missing 21-year-old man found safe and well

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 9:49 PM February 10, 2021    Updated: 10:26 PM February 10, 2021
Suffolk police is assisting at the scene in Badingham.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 21-year-old man who was reported missing from Thelnetham, near Diss, has been found safe and well.  

Suffolk police said officers were unable to locate Hugo Grayling after he was last seen at 8am this morning at his home address in Thelnetham, a village just six miles west of Diss.

Officers were concerned for his welfare and asked the public for help.

However, he has since been found safe and well.

Police have thanked members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.


Diss News
West Suffolk News

