Missing girls may have travelled together

Published: 8:47 PM January 31, 2021

Claire Powell is believed to be in the company of Faye Gibson (inset) - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old Suffolk girl believed to be in the company of another missing teen from the Cambridgeshire area.

Claire Powell, 15, from Hundon, near Haverhill, is described as white, with a slightly tanned complexion, 5ft 3in, with long black hair and is believed to have been wearing a black jacket.

It is thought Claire is in the company of Faye Gibson, who is described as white, with long dark brown hair, possibly dyed red, and of average build, 5ft 8in, wearing a red puffer jacket, brown cropped teddy bear jacket, grey jogging bottoms with a white line down the side, black trainers and possibly carrying a black shoulder bag.

It is believed they may have travelled to the London area.

Officers and family are concerned and are asking anyone who may have seen Claire or knows of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.