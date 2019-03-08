Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Essex Police renew appeal for missing Clacton man

PUBLISHED: 08:15 11 April 2019

Essex Police has issued a new appeal for information after Javan Tutton went missing from Clacton in September. They believe him to have links to Bristol and Winchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police has issued a new appeal for information after Javan Tutton went missing from Clacton in September. They believe him to have links to Bristol and Winchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are still searching for missing Clacton man Javan Tutton, who went missing from the north Essex town last year.

Mr Tutton, 50, was last seen at around 7pm on September 14 last year wearing a white T-shirt, with a green long sleeve shirt over the top along with blue jogging bottoms.

He was also wearing black trainers and a grey basketball cap.

Police now believe Mr Tutton, who is 6ft tall and of a stocky build, may be wearing a black wig and a khaki jacket.

They also added that he speaks with a high pitched voice which he tries to alter.

Police investigations have linked him to the Bristol and Winchester areas.

A spokesman for the force said: “We remain concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately.”

Those who may have seen Mr Tutton, or have any information regarding his whereabouts should call police on 101 and ask for Clacton Police Station.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Norwich’s Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Disappointment’ as major bid for technology hub in East Anglia is rejected

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal and Suffolk Academy Trust chief executive said he was

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod dies at 75 after long illness with Alzheimer’s

Rex Garrod outside his workshop near Debenham in 2006. He was working on a water-powered clock Picture: Phil Morley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists