Essex Police renew appeal for missing Clacton man

Police are still searching for missing Clacton man Javan Tutton, who went missing from the north Essex town last year.

Mr Tutton, 50, was last seen at around 7pm on September 14 last year wearing a white T-shirt, with a green long sleeve shirt over the top along with blue jogging bottoms.

He was also wearing black trainers and a grey basketball cap.

Police now believe Mr Tutton, who is 6ft tall and of a stocky build, may be wearing a black wig and a khaki jacket.

They also added that he speaks with a high pitched voice which he tries to alter.

Police investigations have linked him to the Bristol and Winchester areas.

A spokesman for the force said: “We remain concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately.”

Those who may have seen Mr Tutton, or have any information regarding his whereabouts should call police on 101 and ask for Clacton Police Station.