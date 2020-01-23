CCTV captures missing dad on day he vanished

Police issue renewed appeal for missing Lee Fitzgerald, who was spotted on CCTV at Great Yarmouth railway station on the day he disappeared. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, who has been missing for two weeks.

The missing father was last seen on January 9. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The missing father was last seen on January 9. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The ex-Royal Marine was last seen at 8.55am on Thursday, January 9 in Chapel Street, Diss, where he was dropped off by a friend.

He was then reported missing to police by his family at around 1.35pm on Monday, January 13.

Police have issued two CCTV images which show the father-of-two at Great Yarmouth railway station at 11.06am on Thursday, January 9.

Officers believe that Lee travelled via train from Diss to Norwich on the 9.36am service on that day.

CCTV pictures released for missing Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham near Diss. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY CCTV pictures released for missing Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham near Diss. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Upon arrival in Norwich, Lee then travelled on the train towards Great Yarmouth on the 10.36am service.

Lee, who has two young daughters aged four and eight, is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, of a slim build, and with brown hair which is receding.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, the same one he is wearing in the two CCTV images.

Earlier this week, Lee's younger brother Jon made an emotional plea for his safe return.

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

He said: "We just want Lee to make some contact with us and let us know he is okay.

"We are very stressed and worried about him."

Directly addressing his brother, Jon said: "We understand if you need some time to clear some issues going on in your head after your service in the navy, but we are really worried about you and want to know you are safe."

Police are interested to hear from anyone who may have seen a man matching this description at any campsites, guest houses or hotels in the coastal areas along the Suffolk and Norfolk border.

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

At this stage, police do not have any evidence to believe Lee has come to any harm by a third party but officers remain keen to see him return home safely.

Anyone who believes they have seen Lee, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 161 of 13 January.

