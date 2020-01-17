Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police want the public's help in tracing a 47-year-old man who has been missing from his Suffolk home since the start of January.

Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham near Eye, was last seen at around 7.15am on Thursday, January 9, in Diss.

He was reported missing to police at 1.35pm on Monday, January 13.

Lee is described as being 6ft 1in tall, slim, with brown hair which is receding.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are now appealing for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he might be, to call Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote CAD reference 161 of January 13.