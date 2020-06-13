Concern for welfare of missing 39-year-old George Fenoulhet-Walker

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing since the early hours.

George Fenoulhet-Walker was last seen, on foot, in the area of High Green, Leiston, at around 13.30am today.

He is described as a white, six feet tall, slim build with dark, fairly curly hair. He was believed to be wearing a maroon and grey fleece top with turquoise jogging bottoms.

Officers are concerned for George and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 – quote Cad SC-13062020-9.