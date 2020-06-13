E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Concern for welfare of missing 39-year-old George Fenoulhet-Walker

PUBLISHED: 09:22 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 13 June 2020

George Fenoulhet-Walker was last seen, on foot, in the area of High Green, Leiston, earlier today Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

George Fenoulhet-Walker was last seen, on foot, in the area of High Green, Leiston, earlier today Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing since the early hours.

George Fenoulhet-Walker was last seen, on foot, in the area of High Green, Leiston, at around 13.30am today.

He is described as a white, six feet tall, slim build with dark, fairly curly hair. He was believed to be wearing a maroon and grey fleece top with turquoise jogging bottoms.

Officers are concerned for George and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 – quote Cad SC-13062020-9.

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears 'it wouldn't take much' for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to 'take action' in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

'Such a shame': Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

