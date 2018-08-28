Heavy Rain

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

PUBLISHED: 11:07 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 08 February 2019

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Archant

The ‘distraught’ family of missing Leon Clark have made an emotional appeal for his return - and admitted they jumped to conclusions when they heard a body had been found within the burnt out remains of a portable building.

The 20-year-old was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday, February 4 after falling out with his parents earlier on in the day.

Leon had gone to a friend’s house in Leiston but then left and has not been seen since.

Diana Fordham, Leon’s aunt said the whole family is completely distraught after his disappearance.

She said: “We just want Leon to come home, we love him to pieces.

“After we heard the news of a body being discovered in Leiston yesterday we put two and two together to make five, and reported our concerns to police.

“The whole family is really struggling and we are worried sick.”

The family reported Leon, who works at an Italian restaurant in Aldeburgh, as a missing person to police at 7pm on Thursday, February 7.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with grey sleeves and hood, with dark coloured trousers.

Leon has also not been active on Facebook since Monday evening and is not answering his phone.

