Officers concerned for welfare of missing 57-year-old
PUBLISHED: 19:54 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:54 24 August 2020
Officer are concerned for the welfare of a 57-year-old missing from her home in Ampton.
Lorraine Buck was last seen at her home address in Ampton at around 12.40pm today (August 24).
Lorraine is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, stocky build and ginger hair.
She was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt with flowers on, dark coloured cotton trousers and flip flops.
Officers and family are concerned for Lorraine’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
