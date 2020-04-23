Appeal as 16-year-old Lowestoft boy reported missing

Lowestoft teenager Jamie Holwell, 16, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police is concerned for the welfare of Lowestoft teenager Jamie Holwell after he was reported missing.

Jamie, 16, was last seen in the Evergreen Road area of the town earlier today (April 23).

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of a medium build. He has short red hair in a “curtains” style.

He was last seen wearing glasses, combat trousers, converse trainers, a black T-shirt and a black baseball hat. He is also said to have been carrying a black rucksack.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force is concerned for his welfare and urged anyone with any information regarding his location to come forward.

Those with any information which may help Suffolk Constabulary with its enquiries should contact the force on 101, asking for the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station.