Police are appealing for help to trace a 50-year-old missing man from Red Lodge, whose disappearance is "out of character".

Adrian Mayes left his home address in the village of Red Lodge at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 25 and has not been seen since.

Police and family members are concerned for his welfare and say that his disappearance is out of character.

Adrian is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a beard.

He regularly cycles around the local area on a green Rayleigh bike, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Adrian, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.