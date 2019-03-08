E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concern is growing after a 50-year-old man has been missing for 2 weeks

PUBLISHED: 11:59 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 09 October 2019

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing man Adrian Mayes from Red Lodge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing man Adrian Mayes from Red Lodge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help to trace a 50-year-old missing man from Red Lodge, whose disappearance is "out of character".

Adrian Mayes left his home address in the village of Red Lodge at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 25 and has not been seen since.

Police and family members are concerned for his welfare and say that his disappearance is out of character.

Adrian is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a beard.

He regularly cycles around the local area on a green Rayleigh bike, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Adrian, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Words cannot express our devastation’ – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

Concern is growing after a 50-year-old man has been missing for 2 weeks

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing man Adrian Mayes from Red Lodge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Absolute pride’ - Ipswich children wow teachers in amazing poetry recitals

Holbrook Primary School held a poetry recital. Picture: CHRIS PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists