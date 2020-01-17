E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing man found after police plea for help

PUBLISHED: 09:11 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 17 January 2020

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Geoffrey Tuckwell, 72, was reported missing yesterday at around 4pm and police had said they were "really worried" about his welfare.

Essex Police have confirmed this morning at 7.22am that Mr Tuckwell, from the Haven Road area of Colchester, was found.

Police had said yesterday: "We are really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he's okay."

The police thanked the public for their support.

