Missing man found after police plea for help

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Geoffrey Tuckwell, 72, was reported missing yesterday at around 4pm and police had said they were "really worried" about his welfare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police have confirmed this morning at 7.22am that Mr Tuckwell, from the Haven Road area of Colchester, was found.

Police had said yesterday: "We are really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he's okay."

The police thanked the public for their support.