Missing man, 46, is found in Suffolk town

Missing man Brett Peters has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A missing man from Haverhill has now been found, police have confirmed.

Brett Peters, 46, was reported as missing over the weekend but was located in the town last night.

Suffolk police thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.