Police concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from west Suffolk
Published: 4:55 PM September 11, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 30-year-old man from west Suffolk.
Louis Snaith was last seen on September 6 in Bury St Edmunds and has not been seen since.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, has ginger hair, is of a thin build, with blue eyes and a pale complexion.
Louis was last seen wearing a blue striped top, dark blue or black combat trousers with a small blue backpack.
He may be using a silver mountain bike.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he may be is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.