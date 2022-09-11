Police concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from west Suffolk

Louis Snaith has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 30-year-old man from west Suffolk.

Louis Snaith was last seen on September 6 in Bury St Edmunds and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, has ginger hair, is of a thin build, with blue eyes and a pale complexion.

Louis was last seen wearing a blue striped top, dark blue or black combat trousers with a small blue backpack.

He may be using a silver mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he may be is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.