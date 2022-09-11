News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:55 PM September 11, 2022
Louis Snaith has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds

Louis Snaith has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 30-year-old man from west Suffolk.

Louis Snaith was last seen on September 6 in Bury St Edmunds and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, has ginger hair, is of a thin build, with blue eyes and a pale complexion.

Louis was last seen wearing a blue striped top, dark blue or black combat trousers with a small blue backpack.

He may be using a silver mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he may be is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Close up detail of the Ipswich Town corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Football | Updated

EFL to decide on weekend fixtures this morning as Friday games axed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen pictured earlier this year

The Queen | Updated

Suffolk venues announce closures in wake of the Queen's death

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon