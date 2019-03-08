Missing man Jason Walker from Bury St Edmunds is found
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 16 July 2019

A 40-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds who was reported missing last week has been found by police.
Jason Walker was reported missing having last been seen on Friday, July 12.
Suffolk police have now confirmed he was found safe and well in Brandon on Monday evening, July 16.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
