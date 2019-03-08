Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing man Jason Walker from Bury St Edmunds is found

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 16 July 2019

A missing man from Bury St Edmunds has been found by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing man from Bury St Edmunds has been found by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 40-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds who was reported missing last week has been found by police.

You may also want to watch:

Jason Walker was reported missing having last been seen on Friday, July 12.

Suffolk police have now confirmed he was found safe and well in Brandon on Monday evening, July 16.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lean manufacturing allows Timberwolf to stay ahead of the pack

A worker on the Timberwolf production line Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Man, 19, charged with drink driving

A two-vehicle crash happened on the junction of Bloodmoor Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft, on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Images

Missing man Jason Walker from Bury St Edmunds is found

A missing man from Bury St Edmunds has been found by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tory council chair left off the guest list when Boris visited his village

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Reports of broadband outages in Lowestoft

London Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists