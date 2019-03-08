E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

PUBLISHED: 16:59 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 04 September 2019

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins.

The body was found in the Tattershall Road area of Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire on Friday, August 30.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, although Mr Jenkins' next of kin have been informed.

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but do not believe it to have happened under suspicious circumstances.

Mr Jenkins, 62, was reported missing in April after failing to arrive at work on Thursday, April 18 - having left his car in the driveway of his Melton home.

His family had been growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a serious heart condition and was not thought to have medication with him.

