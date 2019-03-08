Have you seen missing Dale Curry from Essex?

Dale Curry is missing from Hadleigh Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Police have said they are "very concerned" for the welfare of a vulnerable man who is missing from Hadleigh in Essex.

Dale Curry, 32, was last seen near Badgers Way at around midday on Thursday, July 4.

He is just under 6ft 5ins tall, has a short ginger beard and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top with a hood, jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He may be in Benfleet or Rayleigh.

Police ask that anyone who sees him to call them immediately on 101 quoting incident 996 of 05/07.