Published: 7:02 AM December 27, 2020

Police are appealing for help in tracing Gemma Harbottle from Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for a missing 31-year-old woman from Lowestoft and are appealing for help to find her.

Gemma Harbottle was last seen leaving an address in Compass Street, Lowestoft, on foot at about 4pm on Christmas Day.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue ‘parka’ style coat, grey jogging bottoms with a pink stripe down the sides and may be carrying a brown and gold handbag.

Officers are concerned for Gemma and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101.