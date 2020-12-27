News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concern over missing Lowestoft woman Gemma Harbottle

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:02 AM December 27, 2020   
Gemma Harbottle

Police are appealing for help in tracing Gemma Harbottle from Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for a missing 31-year-old woman from Lowestoft and are appealing for help to find her.

Gemma Harbottle was last seen leaving an address in Compass Street, Lowestoft, on foot at about 4pm on Christmas Day.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue ‘parka’ style coat, grey jogging bottoms with a pink stripe down the sides and may be carrying a brown and gold handbag.

Officers are concerned for Gemma and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Missing People
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk gets a White Christmas after snow falls at Wattisham Airfield

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon