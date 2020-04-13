Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man with an American accent from Mildenhall has been missing for several days and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Chalres Hines was last seen at his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall, on Thursday April 9.

The 39-year-old is described as black, 6ft tall, well built with a shaved head.

He has tribal tattoos on one of his arms and more tattoos on his other arm and chest.

Charles’ family members have said they are concerned for his welfare and police are asking anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.