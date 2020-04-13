E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

PUBLISHED: 20:42 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:49 13 April 2020

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man with an American accent from Mildenhall has been missing for several days and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Chalres Hines was last seen at his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall, on Thursday April 9.

The 39-year-old is described as black, 6ft tall, well built with a shaved head.

He has tribal tattoos on one of his arms and more tattoos on his other arm and chest.

Charles’ family members have said they are concerned for his welfare and police are asking anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk police chief ‘appalled’ as officers spat and coughed on by suspects during coronavirus crisis

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp has concerns over the behaviour towards his officers. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus-related daily death toll in decline for third day running

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Corona cuts - how Suffolk is opting for home hair cuts during lockdown

Chris Abbott before his trim and Liz Nice after she cut her own fringe Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT/LIZ NICE
Drive 24