Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days
PUBLISHED: 20:42 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:49 13 April 2020
Archant
A man with an American accent from Mildenhall has been missing for several days and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Chalres Hines was last seen at his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall, on Thursday April 9.
The 39-year-old is described as black, 6ft tall, well built with a shaved head.
He has tribal tattoos on one of his arms and more tattoos on his other arm and chest.
Charles’ family members have said they are concerned for his welfare and police are asking anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.