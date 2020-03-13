FOUND: Elderly man and 60-year-old woman no longer missing
PUBLISHED: 09:32 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 13 March 2020
Archant
Two people individually reported missing in Essex yesterday have been found after police asked for help to find them.
James Watters, 85, and Melanie Webb, 60, were both reported missing yesterday on Thursday March 12. However, Essex Police confirmed this morning that they have been found.
James Watters left his home in Holland-on-Sea on Thursday, March 12 and Ms Webb was last seen in Ilex Close in Colchester around 10.30am Thursday, March 12.